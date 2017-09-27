Blugolds football looking to bounce back

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After a 44-0 loss at George Fox (OR) on Saturday, the UW-Eau Claire football team is looking to bounce back in front of what promises to be a large Homecoming crowd at Carson Park, when the Blugolds begin WIAC play against UW-River Falls.



"If any time we needed a game, a WIAC opponent and a homecoming game it's probably this week," says UWEC head coach Dan Larson, "just kind of shaking that feeling that we had getting off the plane on Sunday, back here in Eau Claire, and getting ourselves going, I think that's the great thing about football, that's the great thing about sports, is you know, you get hit with a little bit of adversity, you usually have another opportunity coming at some point in time to kind of get yourself back, and try to right the ship again."



UWRF vs. UWEC will be a 1:00 P.M. kickoff, Saturday.