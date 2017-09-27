UW-Eau Claire holds free business workshop

Networking is key in any business, and Wednesday a free workshop was held to help give people in our area a helping hand.

The Score, the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire's Business Communications Department, and Western Dairyland hosted a free business workshop on the UW campus. The workshop focused on elevator pitches, which are essentially a way to introduce yourself to others.

“Elevator pitches really do allow you to build relationships with other business professionals, and also to connect with other business professionals, especially if you're seeking additional resources or some help with some aspect of your business,” Marcy Orwig, business professor at UW-Eau Claire, told News 18.

Organizers hope to continue this partnership and create more workshops going forward.