Adopt-A-Pet: Ken

Meet our Pet of the Day: Ken!

Ken is obviously not a cat or a dog, but a rabbit! He's a Flemish Giant. He likes to be held and pet. He been at the shelter since April. Ken's very relaxed, but he does like to play and he's just an all around great pet. He's just a couple years old, but he's not neutered yet, so that's something you'll likely want to have done.

If you're interested in Ken, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.