15 Gordy's locations sold at auction

Milwaukee (WQOW) - Of the 26 Gordy's Markets across western Wisconsin, 15 were sold at auction Monday, September 25.

According to the receiver's report of sale that was filed with the Chippewa County Court Wednesday, there were 11 registered bidders and 39 separate bids made during seven rounds of bidding. The auction lasted from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The winning bids that the receiver obtained at auction were:

Black River Falls - sold to Hansen's IGA for a purchase price of $1,550,000 plus inventory

Osseo - sold to Great Lakes Food, Inc. for a purchase price of $125,000 plus inventory

Augusta - sold to Great Lakes Foods, Inc. for a purchase price of $100,000 plus inventory

Neillsville - sold to Family Foods for a purchase price of $150,000 plus inventory

Whitehall - sold to Family Foods for a purchase price of $400,000 plus inventory

Shell Lake - sold to Mr. Alan Krmpotich for a purchase price of $1,000 plus inventory

Spencer - sold to Settlers Bank for a credit bid of $400,000 plus inventory

Arcadia, Galesville, and La Crosse - sold to SpartanNash Company for a credit bid of $550,000 plus inventory

Hamilton, Clairemont, Hayward, and Chippewa Falls Commons - sold to Hilco Global, LLC for a purchase price of $210,000

Rice Lake - sold to Hilco Global, LLC for a purchase price of $50,000

Thursday morning a Chippewa County judge will be asked to approve the sale of these locations.

The following 11 locations were not sold during the auction. Three were already sold to Skogen's Foodliner, Inc., six are still in operation and the date and time of the adjourned auction is yet to be determined, and two stores were not sold: