Sinkhole on State Street hill in Eau Claire causes traffic delays, detour

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A sinkhole has appeared on one of Eau Claire's steepest streets.

Early Thursday morning, Eau Claire street crews found a sinkhole, about the size of a vehicle, on State Street hill, located just north of the Clairemont Avenue bridge.

News 18 spoke with Lane Berg, the utilities manager, who said the connection around a pipe that adjoins to a manhole eroded, causing the sinkhole in the road.

Crews filled the sinkhole with concrete mix and plan to finish making the repairs on Friday.

In the meantime, traffic on southbound lanes on State Street hill are being detoured until 5 p.m. Fridays. Crews hope to reopen all lanes Friday evening.