Eau Claire man accused of intentionally running driver off the road while drunk

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man faces four charges, including fifth OWI, after a road rage incident in August.

According to the complaint, Stacey Gamez, of Eau Claire, admitted to cutting someone off on the North Crossing on Aug. 26.

A driver told police he saw Gamez doing burnouts in the parking lot of a local bar off of Birch Street before driving off. He believed Gamez was driving drunk, so he followed him.

Once Gamez noticed, the driver said Gamez tried to hit the vehicle a number of times, eventually cutting it off and forcing the driver off the road. Gamez admitted to trying to cut off the car and told police that he had been attacked. Police found no evidence of those claims.

A breathalyzer test showed Gamez was more than two times the legal limit to drive. He's charged with his fifth OWI, as well as a felony recklessly endangering safety.

Gamez returns to court in November and faces up to 20 years in prison.