Dunn County authorities continue investigation in Wheeler man's death

Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Wheeler.

On Wednesday, Dunn County deputies received a report of a man who was unconscious on the bathroom floor at a property on the 100 block of South Hillside Drive in Wheeler.

Deputies said they were unable to revive him, and he was dead at the scene.

Authorities said an autopsy performed Thursday indicated no physical injuries were found that indicated any foul play or a cause of death. They said blood samples were taken for toxicology tests to help determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities are withholding the name of the man pending notification of family members.