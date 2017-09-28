Eau Claire Police Dept. teams with railroad officials to derail train accidents

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's Rail Safety Week in Wisconsin, so Eau Claire police are trying to derail a problem happening statewide.



It might sound simple: when you come to a railroad crossing and the lights are flashing, you should stop and look both ways. The Eau Claire Police Department said that's not always the case.



Train engineers agree.



"The signage and things have improved, engineering has improved, distractions have not improved," train engineer Susie Klinger said. "Everybody is on the cellphone, or doing other activities, when they really need to be paying attention and especially when they are approaching railroad crossings."



In 2016, there were 46 crashes between cars and trains with injury or death in Wisconsin. So Thursday, Eau Claire officers went to work.



"You are not going to win if you face a train," said Kyle Roder, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department. "So, as a vehicle or as a pedestrian, you must stop at these crossings when the lights are flashing, when the arms are down, when you hear the whistles and the horns blowing. This is really an awareness for that."



Klinger said being in control of a locomotive, which can take more than a mile to stop, can be nerve wracking.



"I see drivers when the lights are flashing and those gates are down, that means a train is approaching," she said. "I see them taking a chance looking and going quickly. It is scary up there. It's sometimes very, very scary. We're just praying that they make it."



The Eau Claire Police Department and the railroad officials said the goal on Thursday was not to write tickets, rather give warnings and educate the public.



Eau Claire police gave out two warnings and three citations to drivers not stopping at railroad crossings Thursday.

