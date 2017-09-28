Chippewa Falls winery begins harvesting grapes

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Harvest season is here, and local wineries are starting the process of picking.

Donna Sachs, the owner of River Bend Vineyard and Winery, said the summer was perfect for an abundance of grapes. Sachs and volunteers have been preparing the grapes for the fermentation process.

Sachs said River Bend has about four to five tons of grapes to harvest this season.

"Once we get the fruit in, we get it pressed off to juice right away, start the fermentation right away, and technically in about 7 days, it's wine," Sachs said.

She said the fruit they pick early in the fall normally is ready to pour and sip by November. With one last group of grapes to pick, River Bend Winery hopes to be done harvesting on Sunday.