'Halos' expands to offer Chippewa Valley families support after losing a child

Altoona (WQOW) -- No parent is ever prepared for the death of a child, but a non-profit new to the Chippewa Valley is doing its part to help grieving families cope with that loss.



In an instant in August, everything changed for Stephanie and Nick Beaudrie.



"We were 36 weeks pregnant. I went into my regular check-up appointment," Stephanie said. "I had noticed not as much movement, so they decided to do an ultra-sound and then there was -- there was no heartbeat."



And just like that, the young couple went from growing their family to grieving baby Andrew.



"At that time, we weren't emotionally ready to try to think about even planning a funeral. And when you get pregnant, you don't necessarily set aside money for instances like this," Stephanie said. That's why they're so grateful Halos was there to help.



"They had mentioned that there's a non-profit organization that will actually come to the hospital and take pictures for us so we have pictures of him to last a lifetime," Stephanie told News 18. "I thought that after all the pictures were taken that was the end of Halos and we'd just get those photos and move on, but they are so much more than that."



After seven years in the St. Croix Valley, Halos has expanded to the Chippewa Valley. The organization handles everything from newborn photography to funeral planning to bereavement support, all free of charge.



Stephenie Ebsen, the coordinator of Halos Chippewa Valley Chapter, said getting involved with the organization has helped her deal with the death of her own, Collin, 15 years ago.



"I've waited 15 years for my 'Why?' You know, when you lose a child you look for a why, you look for 'Why'd this happen to me?', 'Why my child? You know, I wanted him,'" Ebsen told News 18. "And so if I can help other people to navigate that journey and to make it through and have memories that I don't have, that's what I'm here for. That's what Halos is for."



Plus, she said most of Halos volunteers are mothers who have also lost a child.



"You have the same feelings that they are having and you know what they're going through and if you could take it away you sure would," Ebsen said.



Now other local groups are stepping up to help Halos in a big way, including the Eau Claire Anesthesiologists, which donated $1,000 to the non-profit. The group's president, Michael Beaudrie, is Andrew's grandfather.



"It actually kind of closes the gap for us as an organization to say that we're trying to help our patients to continue in the future," he told News 18.



Even though the pain of losing a child never really goes away, Stephanie and Nick know Halos helped them pick up the pieces.



"A lot of people that we've talked to since then that have had this experience didn't have that opportunity, and a lot of them are really sadden and regret that they didn't have that," Nick said. "So we're really fortunate to have had that opportunity. It was truly amazing and we still look at them almost every day."



Because Halos covers all expenses out of pocket, they're always in need of donations. The group is hosting a fundraiser and candle-lighting service on October 15, which is National Infant Loss Remembrance Day, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.