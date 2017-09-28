Project leaders hold dedication event for Aspenson Mogensen Hall

UW-Eau Claire students have a new place to call home in a prime location near campus.

"The University Foundation has really been on the lookout for housing and residence life and for UW-Eau Claire students helping us solve what's been a decades long housing shortage. This is the latest in our housing inventory and the students have responded well to a just a really beautiful apartment style building," said Quincy Chapman, the director of Housing and Residence Life at UW-Eau Claire.

The Aspenson Mogensen Hall was dedicated on Thursday night after it opened early September.

The hall is home to 198 students this school year and is located on Water Street.

The hall is being dedicated to Lisa Aspenson, John Mogensen and his family because of their donations and dedication to UW-Eau Claire. The urban apartment style building features one to four bedroom homes for upper classmen on the third floor of the building.

Chapman told News 18 students are enjoying the amenities that come with their new home, like having parking access and fully furnished units with washers and dryers.

Blugold Real Estate Foundation owns the top three floors of the building while the Mogensen family owns the first floor, which will be home to new businesses in the future.