Fake drug case leads to jail for Eau Claire man - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Fake drug case leads to jail for Eau Claire man

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

An Eau Claire man will spend a month in jail for allegedly trying to pass off gravel as heroin.
Michael Vandervort was arrested after trying to sell the substance to a police informant.  He won't have to serve another eight months if he stays out of trouble during three years of probation.  That includes successfully completing drug court, and maintaining absolute sobriety.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.