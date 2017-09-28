Fake drug case leads to jail for Eau Claire man

An Eau Claire man will spend a month in jail for allegedly trying to pass off gravel as heroin.
Michael Vandervort was arrested after trying to sell the substance to a police informant. He won't have to serve another eight months if he stays out of trouble during three years of probation. That includes successfully completing drug court, and maintaining absolute sobriety.
