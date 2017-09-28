Eau Claire man pleads guilty to armed robberies - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man pleads guilty to armed robberies

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

One of the suspects in a string of armed robberies in the Chippewa Valley will be sentenced in December.

Dustin Lussier pleaded no contest Thursday to the March armed robberies of a Kwik Trip in Chippewa Falls and the Azara store in Eau Claire. Charges of robbing a Cenex convenience store in Eau Claire were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

No court dates have been set for Daamon Stalson who is Lussier's alleged getaway driver in two of the robberies.

