Adopt-A-Pet: Blammo & Babette

Meet our Pets of the Day: Blammo & Babette!

These two actually came in along with four other siblings as a litter of six. They came in without a mother, but they're not feral at all. That's not always the case when kittens come in without a mom, but these two, and their siblings are super sweet and social. They're all just in need of a good home, and you can keep pairs of them together with a special deal going on at the shelter, it's a $20 minimum, name your price buy one get one on kittens.

If you're interested in Blammo & Babette, or any of the animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.