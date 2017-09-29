9/29: Superhero Power Party!

Eau Claire (Children's Museum) -- A SUPER fun day is coming up in just over a month at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.

It's the 3rd Annual Superhero Power Party and it's set for November 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

Kid's can grab their grown-up sidekick and get ready for a power-packed day of activities fit for a superhero:

Defeat-a-Villian!

Hero's Obstacle Course

Gear n' Gadget Crafts

Superhero Meet n' Greet!

Lunch, Desserts + Drinks

Masked Face Painting!

Planetarium Shows

Team Laser Tag

Tickets are $15/kid, $10/member kid. $5/each grown-up sidekick (16+).

