9/29: Superhero Power Party!

Eau Claire (Children's Museum) -- A SUPER fun day is coming up in just over a month at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.

It's the 3rd Annual Superhero Power Party and it's set for November 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

Kid's can grab their grown-up sidekick and get ready for a power-packed day of activities fit for a superhero:

  • Defeat-a-Villian!
  • Hero's Obstacle Course
  • Gear n' Gadget Crafts
  • Superhero Meet n' Greet!
  • Lunch, Desserts + Drinks
  • Masked Face Painting!
  • Planetarium Shows
  • Team Laser Tag

Tickets are $15/kid, $10/member kid. $5/each grown-up sidekick (16+).
 

