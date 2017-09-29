Autopsy to be conducted on body found in Chippewa River Thursday night

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) -- An autopsy is planned for today, after a hunter found a body in the Chippewa River Thursday night.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department a hunter found the body around 5:40 p.m. Thursday night in the Chippewa River near the Porterville boat landing in the Town of Brunswick.

With assistance from Township Fire, the Sheriff's Department was able to get the body to shore. A death investigation has been started, however authorities were unable to identify the body at the time. An autopsy is planned for Friday.