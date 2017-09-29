LATEST: Eau Claire authorities identify man pulled from Chippewa River near Porterville boat landing

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - News 18 has learned the name of the man whose body was found late September in the Chippewa River south of Eau Claire.

Eau Claire deputies said fingerprints helped them identify the man as James Stupak, 56. He was last known to live in Eau Claire. Stupak's body was found Thursday, Sept. 28 by a hunter in the river near the Porterville boat landing off of Highway 37.

Stupak was wearing swim trunks and swim shoes when his body was found. Police said there were no signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate he drowned, but police said they do not know where he went into the water. It is estimated he had been dead for about a week before his body was discovered.

Posted Sept. 29, 2017:

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) -- Despite numerous calls to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department Friday, the body found in the Chippewa River Thursday night remains unidentified.

The sheriff's department hopes new information can help narrow down who it may be. Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 a man's body was found by a hunter around 5:40 Thursday evening in the Chippewa River near the Porterville Boat Landing. That's in the Township of Brunswick.

Sheriff Cramer said the man was wearing red swim trunks and black swim shoes. He's described as a white male over the age of 30. Police say he is 5'7" with dark brown hair with some noticeable graying. He has no tattoos, piercings, or noticeable scars.



Police said they're working to try and determine a number of things that may narrow the search, such as age and how long the body was in the river, but, as of Friday afternoon, they don't have that information.

Eau Claire Police took the body to Madison on Friday for an autopsy.

Sheriff Cramer said at this point, foul play is not suspected.

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) -- An autopsy is planned after a hunter found a body in the Chippewa River Thursday night.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department a hunter found the body around 5:40 p.m. Thursday night in the Chippewa River near the Porterville boat landing in the Town of Brunswick.

With assistance from Township Fire, the Sheriff's Department was able to get the body to shore. A death investigation has been started, however authorities were unable to identify the body at the time. An autopsy is planned for Friday.