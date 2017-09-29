Eau Claire health officials seek dog that bit man on UW-Eau Claire footbridge

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials are asking for your help after a dog bit a man in Eau Claire.

On Thursday around 7:30 p.m., officials said the bite occurred on the UW-Eau Claire footbridge. The victim described the dog as medium-sized and had short, black hair. The dog was one of four dogs being walked by a man and woman traveling southbound across the footbridge.

Health officials said the health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined. If anyone has information about the incident or animal, please call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.