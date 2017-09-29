Drink up! It's National Coffee Day!

(CNN) - Let's raise a toast to java!

It's "National Coffee Day" in which the spotlight is shown on one of the world's most popular beverages.

According to expert cuppers, who are professional coffee tasters, four components make a perfect cup. They are acidity, aroma, body and flavor.

Brazil is the biggest coffee producer in the world with Colombia in second place.

People who want to take part in the unofficial holiday can use the hashtag: #NationalCoffeeDay.