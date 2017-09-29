Free admission to all national parks on Saturday, Sept. 30 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Free admission to all national parks on Saturday, Sept. 30

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
(CNN) - Outdoor family fun is free Saturday, Sept. 30.

The National Park Service is celebrating National Public Lands by offering free admission to all of its 400 parks. Entrance fees will be waived, but you'll still have to pay for extras, like reservations, camping or tours.

But, be sure to get there early to beat the crowds. National parks have seen sharp increases in popularity with some reporting 60 percent more visitors than 10 years ago.

Officials are considering requiring reservations at the most popular parks to limit crowds and environmental impact.

If you miss out on Saturday, your next chance to visit a national park for free is in November on Veterans Day weekend.

