Towers Hall renamed after UW-Eau Claire alumni couple

Towers Hall on UW-Eau Claire's campus will have a new name in the coming years.

Future Blugolds will refer to their home as the "Karlgaard Towers" to recognize two alumni, Marilyn and David Karlgaard, of Great Falls, Viriginia.

The couple's relationship started at UW-Eau Claire. Since graduating, they have been generous donors to the campus, providing scholarships to over 100 students and financial support to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation of more than $6 million.

Towers Hall has a special place in their hearts because David dropped Marilyn off at the dorm the night he proposed to her.

"We remember a lot of things. I remember my professors that helped me and guided me. I remember all of the friends I had and the parties we would have in the dorms late at night. Dorm life was fun, campus life was fun, and we enjoyed every single bit of our time here," Marilyn said.

In two years after the hall renovation is completed, the current Towers South will be called "Marilyn Karlgaard Hall" while Towers North will be "David Karlgaard Hall".