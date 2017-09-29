LATEST: Authorities: Officer killed in Georgia shooting

Friday, September 29 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-09-29 21:33:33 GMT
The leader of the Air Force Academy delivered a poignant and stern message on race relations in a speech to thousands of cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five...More >>
It's a race against the clock as many young immigrants who are shielded from deportation by an Obama-era program rush to renew their permits ahead of a looming Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of a dangerous chemical linked to birth defects and cancer may have washed downriver from a Houston-area Superfund site during the flooding from Hurricane...More >>
Homeless people and their advocates in Florida are complaining that some of them were turned away at shelters, separated from others via yellow wristbands or otherwise mistreated during Hurricane Irma in early...More >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.
CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Georgia (all times local):
2:45 p.m.
A county official in Georgia says one police officer is dead and another wounded after they were shot while approaching a stolen car.
Barry Atkison is an assistant county manager for Polk County in northwest Georgia. He said two suspects have been arrested in the Friday shootings and a third was still being sought by police.
Atkison said the officers were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle that had been reported stolen to police. He said one officer had called the other to serve as backup and both were shot as they approached the vehicle.
Atkison said the wounded officer was shot in the chest, but seemed to have only a minor injury as the bullet struck the officer's protective vest.
1:52 p.m.
Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been shot.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement that the shooting happened Friday in Polk County, about 60 miles (95 kms) northwest of Atlanta.
