LATEST: Authorities: Officer killed in Georgia shooting

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.

Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.

Homeless people and their advocates in Florida are complaining that some of them were turned away at shelters, separated from others via yellow wristbands or otherwise mistreated during Hurricane Irma in early September.

Homeless people and their advocates in Florida are complaining that some of them were turned away at shelters, separated from others via yellow wristbands or otherwise mistreated during Hurricane Irma in early...

The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of a dangerous chemical linked to birth defects and cancer may have washed downriver from a Houston-area Superfund site during the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of a dangerous chemical linked to birth defects and cancer may have washed downriver from a Houston-area Superfund site during the flooding from Hurricane...

An Oklahoma man accused of beheading a co-worker at a food processing plant has been convicted of first-degree murder.

An Oklahoma man accused of beheading a co-worker at a food processing plant has been convicted of first-degree murder.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

A parole-eligible convicted murderer suspected of being part of the notorious "Ripper Crew" must remain in prison after Illinois authorities determine he lacks an approved place to live.

A parole-eligible convicted murderer suspected of being part of the notorious "Ripper Crew" must remain in prison after Illinois authorities determine he lacks an approved place to live.

It's a race against the clock as many young immigrants who are shielded from deportation by an Obama-era program rush to renew their permits ahead of a looming Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.

It's a race against the clock as many young immigrants who are shielded from deportation by an Obama-era program rush to renew their permits ahead of a looming Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.

The leader of the Air Force Academy delivered a poignant and stern message on race relations in a speech to thousands of cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five black students.

The leader of the Air Force Academy delivered a poignant and stern message on race relations in a speech to thousands of cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five...

A federal judge has denied an effort by drug makers to block Maryland's first-in-the-nation law against pharmaceutical price gouging.

A federal judge has denied an effort by drug makers to block Maryland's first-in-the-nation law against pharmaceutical price gouging.

Judge: Maryland can act against drug price-gouging, for now

Judge: Maryland can act against drug price-gouging, for now

One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man has reached a plea deal that calls for her to avoid prison time.

One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man has reached a plea deal that calls for her to avoid prison time.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Georgia (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A county official in Georgia says one police officer is dead and another wounded after they were shot while approaching a stolen car.

Barry Atkison is an assistant county manager for Polk County in northwest Georgia. He said two suspects have been arrested in the Friday shootings and a third was still being sought by police.

Atkison said the officers were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle that had been reported stolen to police. He said one officer had called the other to serve as backup and both were shot as they approached the vehicle.

Atkison said the wounded officer was shot in the chest, but seemed to have only a minor injury as the bullet struck the officer's protective vest.

1:52 p.m.

Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement that the shooting happened Friday in Polk County, about 60 miles (95 kms) northwest of Atlanta.