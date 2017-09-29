Homecoming festivities kick off at UW-Eau Claire

It's homecoming weekend at UW-Eau Claire, which means an opportunity for both past and current Blugolds to celebrate their university and the Eau Claire area.

Students and the Eau Claire Community are invited to participate in the numerous activities going on, including the parade on Saturday morning, Fever Fest and the UW-Eau Claire Blugold football game at Carson Park.

The Eau Claire Police Department wants to remind participants to celebrate responsibly.

"We also see a lot of responsible people out there that are making better decisions and are choosing alternate routes. A lot of people are going to attend the football game and do all of the other events that are associated with homecoming. We obviously encourage people to be responsible to attend the events and be respectful at the events and really just have a good time," said Kyle Roder, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department.

In 2016, Eau Claire Police gave out 116 ordinance citations during homecoming weekend.

Officer Roder told News 18 police officers are never intentionally looking to give out tickets, but they must do their job and keep festivities under control and keep the city of Eau Claire safe.

Schedule of UW-Eau Claire Homecoming Events:

Friday, Sept 29th

Golden Blugold Celebration 10:00 a.m

Hall of Fame Banquet 4:30 p.m.

Varsity Night Live! 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 30th