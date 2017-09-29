Two Powerball players in Menomonie, Spring Valley win $50K each

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Check your Powerball tickets! Two winning tickets were purchased in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Lottery states Wisconsin has two lucky players from Wednesday, Sept. 27's Powerball drawing, who matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball, which earns them the $50,000 prize. The winning numbers from Wednesday were: 8, 10, 21, 23 and 25; the Powerball was 22 and the Power Play number was 3.

The winning tickets were sold at the Kwik Trip in Menomonie, located at 2008 Stout Road, and Team Oil in Spring Valley, located at W2555 State Road 29.

Since there was not a Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday, the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is estimated at $80 million ($50.6 million cash).