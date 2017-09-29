UPDATE: Grocery stores in Augusta, Osseo to stay open under new ownership

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A day after a judge approved the purchase of two Gordy's Market stores in Augusta and Osseo, Great Lakes Foods told News 18 it will continue to run grocery stores in two towns.



The Michigan-based company is a grocery store supplier and owns a handful of stores in Michigan and northern Wisconsin. Company president Gene Mylener told News 18 that they are looking forward to having a long term relationship in the two cities for years to come.



Mylener said the Gordy's stores will remain open during the ownership transition, which is expected to to be completed in several weeks. He said the stores will be called Great Lakes Fresh Market.



