Health Department: Cooler temps mean increased risk of rabies exposure

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Some of you might be celebrating the cooler temperatures, but as you look to get outside and enjoy the season, bats and other animals are trying to get into your home.



Environmental Health Supervisor with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, KT Gallagher, said some of the critters, especially bats, carry rabies, which can bite you or your pets, and the disease can be deadly.



So what should you do? Well, Gallagher recommends getting all your pets vaccinated and make sure your home doesn't have small openings were rodents can enter, especially during the cooler months.



"So, bats are looking for a nice, safe place to stay over winter, and what better place to stay than in a nice warm home that we inhabit as well," Gallagher said. "So, this time of year does increase the likelihood of exposure."



The last four human rabies cases in Wisconsin were all from infected bats, with latest in 2010. If you believe you've been bitten by a bat, or other animal, you should contact the health department and your doctor to get tested for rabies.

