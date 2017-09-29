WI man donates kidney to long-time teacher

Onalaska, WI (WXOW) -- An Onalaska man owes his life to another man who answered an ad looking for a kidney donor.

The two men live in the same general area, go to the same church and one taught the other's son...even coaching him in sports.

Bill Liska and Gary Luecke share their story of ultimate sacrifice and a friendship formed out of one man's need and another mans need to help. 30 years ago, Luecke says he witnessed the ultimate selfless act.

"I sell securities and the principal of the broker dealer needed a kidney and one of the secretaries was in her later twenties ended up to be his best match. She gave up a kidney and so I wondered if ever given the chance would I ever be able to do that," said Luecke.

One day in church Luecke was able to say yes to that question by responding to an ad in the church bulletin that said a local parishioner, Bill Liska needed a kidney.

"There were two questions they asked me. Did he pay you anything for it and I said why I can make money on this? They said no it's against the law. The second question was why are you doing this? I said all through my life I liked helping people," said Luecke.

Luecke's desire to help would take time as Liska had health crisis after another.



"In a way I was blessed to have this kidney condition because when I was first sent to Madison to be screened by the transplant clinic down there they screened me for aneurysm which could be a side effect of my particular kidney disease. I had one," said Liska.

It took eight years for bill to get healthy enough to cash in on Luecke's offer. "Every time I met Luecke somewhere his first comment was 'Just remember I'm just a phone call away'," said Liska.

"He doesn't know this but a friend of mine ended up with kidney failure and I couldn't offer my kidney to him," said Luecke.

Liska found out he had polycystic kidney disease when he was in his 30s. It causes cysts on the kidneys to fill up with fluid and eventually causes kidney failure. The disease runs in Liska's family so family aren't eligible donors.

"Everyone said you gotta have Mr. Liska for math and then he retired and I thought someone who was as good as he was shouldn't retire and die right away," said Luecke.

Sixty people responded to Bill's request for help. Doctors say they've never seen anything like it. Luecke and Liska say they are bonded for life now not just because they shared a kidney. The two share their faith, love of family and the desire to do the right thing no matter the cost.

On Sunday Luecke is receiving an award from UW-Madison for being a donor and advocate. Over 100,000 people are in need of a kidney. Surgery and follow up is free to the donor and is a tax write off for Wisconsin residents.



For more information contact the UW Health Transplant Program.

Gary Luecke is the father of News 19 Daybreak Anchor, Dustin Luecke.