Religious demonstrators causing concern for parents and students in Oshkosh

Oshkosh (WBAY) -- Out-of-state religious demonstrators target students this week at two Oshkosh high schools, prompting concerns from parents and even college students who also saw the protesters at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus.

The demonstrators were at both Oshkosh West and Oshkosh North high schools using bullhorns and yelling religious chants from the sidewalk.

"In both occasions we had our school resource officer was on scene and did just monitor what was going on to ensure that there weren't any problems between these demonstrators and anyone else," said Lt. Andy Lecker, Oshkosh Police Department.

Lisa Angell, a mother of an Oshkosh North student says she's concerned about the safety of the students. Angell tells us the protesters were using derogatory terms toward female students.

“They are trying to attract and engage with students who are walking in those areas, kind of created a very chaotic atmosphere from a safety standpoint," said Angell.

Lt. Lecker says this does not happen very often at Oshkosh High Schools, he recommends the students keep their distance if the demonstrators come back again.

Students at UW Oshkosh are also seeing the demonstrators on campus.

"Like I ignore it but it definitely is a distraction to the students trying to get to class and they're getting in everyone's way with the sign and stuff like that," said Beau Goudreau, a freshman at UW Oshkosh.

"If you are offended by it or you don't want to hear it that you simply don't interact with them and leave the area," says Lt. Lecker.