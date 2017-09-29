College Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Friday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Blugold Invite

Men Team Scores:
1. UW-LA CROSSE   33
2. UW-EAU CLAIRE   80
3. UW-STOUT   91
4. UW-PLATTEVILLE   124
5. ST. OLAF   140
Medalist: Darin Lau (UWEC): 24:15.0, Course Record

Women Team Scores:
1. UW-EAU CLAIRE   47
2. UW-LA CROSSE   76
3. WINONA STATE   97
4. MINNESOTA   104
5. ST. OLAF   118

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.