College Sports - Friday

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Blugold Invite
Men Team Scores:
1. UW-LA CROSSE 33
2. UW-EAU CLAIRE 80
3. UW-STOUT 91
4. UW-PLATTEVILLE 124
5. ST. OLAF 140
Medalist: Darin Lau (UWEC): 24:15.0, Course Record
Women Team Scores:
1. UW-EAU CLAIRE 47
2. UW-LA CROSSE 76
3. WINONA STATE 97
4. MINNESOTA 104
5. ST. OLAF 118
