UW-Eau Claire hosts 2017 homecoming parade

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's homecoming events kicked off Saturday, Sept. 30, with an annual parade and familiar Blugold spirit.

The parade began at 10 a.m. on Lake St. and Oxford Ave. to First Ave. and Water St. The parade was made up of sports teams, university organizations and more.

"I think it's important to get the community down here and then to also mix students and community so that we can be a united town," said Elsa Boe of Chanhassen.

Professor and alumnus of UW-Eau Claire, Cindy Hofacker, said, "The parade and the whole day brings people back to campus. It helps the community of Eau Claire realize that the university is a part of us, not just a little thing off in it's own distance; that we are integrated in the community. It builds up spirit for the university and just starts the day off on a positive note."

Hofacker told News 18 that she has been to over 30 UW-Eau Claire homecoming parades.