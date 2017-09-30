1 hurt in Trempealeau Co. rollover

Trempealeau Co. (WQOW) - One person is in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Trempealeau County.

The Sheriff's Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Brekke Ridge Road near Elias Road in the Township of Preston.

One vehicle rolled and the driver, 27 year old Tyler Brandenburg of Independence, was thrown from the vehicle. The Sheriff's Department said Brandenburg lost control on a curve and rolled several times. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown.