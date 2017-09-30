Menomonie golf course hosts fundraiser for hurricane victims - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Menomonie golf course hosts fundraiser for hurricane victims

By Jason Boyd, Reporter
Menomonie (WQOW) -

A Menomonie golf course is doing their part to help hurricane victims.

Tanglewood Greens held a golf fundraiser Saturday to help people affected by Hurricane Maria, as well as Harvey and Irma. Several people came out to golf 18 holes, play mini-games, and participate in a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Red Cross and the Humane Society.

"We want to be a community first type of facility here. So for me the more that we can do for the community, and granted this is going to Houston, but the more we can do for any sort of event, I think that is important," Rob Robins golf director at Tanglewood Greens told News 18.

Organizers said their goal was to raise $25,000. Going into today's golf fundraiser they already raised over $10,000 thousands, and they believe they are on track to meet the goal by the conclusion of the event Saturday evening.

