Grand opening of Altoona's Prairie Park

Three years ago it was an empty lot, now it is a shopping hub and park. Saturday, the community was invited to "Party in the Prairie", to mark the grand opening of Altoona's River Prairie Park.

Organizers of the event said they wanted to give the public a fun opportunity to tour the park, while also giving them a chance to visit the businesses that make River Prairie home. The family fun event offered shopping, games for kids, food trucks, and a car show.

"The community has been working on the park for over 15 years. I just feel really gratified to show the community what this park is going to be," Mike Golat city administrator told News 18.

Altoona officials said the park will be fully completed by the end of the year, and once complete it will be the premiere park in the area for weddings, meetings, and festivals.