Oxbow Hotel hosts 'Beer & Cheese Thing'

The Oxbow Hotel and the Lakely brought Wisconsin's perfect pair together Sunday for a one-of-a-kind beer and cheese tasting event.

The first-ever "Beer & Cheese Thing" was expected to bring in between 200 and 300 guests, who could connect face-to-face with ten local brewers, all while enjoying the tastes of award-winning artisan cheeses.



Guests there could sample local brews with a commemorative sampling glass and listen to eclectic European folk music.

"We wanted to have some live music, and a good reason just to kind of bring people together for a community event," said Nathan Berg, chef and general manager of the Lakely. "We thought 'fall in Wisconsin, what better way to do that than with some of the great craft breweries around our area, and some of the fantastic artisanal cheese makers?'"

Event organizers hope to make the "Beer & Cheese Thing" a new fall tradition for the community.