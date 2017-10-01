Kitchen fire in Chippewa Falls causes $40,000 in damages

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Fire officials in Chippewa Falls said a cooking fire at a home on west Walnut Street spread throughout the kitchen, causing $40,000 in damages.



According to the Fire Chief, when crews arrived to the structure fire at about 2:15 Sunday afternoon they saw large amounts of heavy smoke coming from the single story house. They say everyone inside of the home had already made it out safely and, fortunately, no one was hurt.



Officials believe the fire started on top of the stove and spread through the kitchen. They said there's smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the building, so the family will need to find somewhere else to stay. The American Red Cross was notified to assist them.



Authorities said the building was owned by Terry Sockness.