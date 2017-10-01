Blugolds offense struggles in loss to Falcons

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A familiar theme has appeared in each of the Blindfold's three losses this season - trouble sustaining drives.

UW-Eau Claire was handed their third loss of the early season yesterday, falling to UW-River Falls 30-7, but they had their chances to get back in the game. Down 16-0 late in the first half, quarterback JT Openhearted ripped off a 73-yard touchdown run that shifted momentum in the Blugolds' favor heading into halftime. But that run accounted for over a third of the team's total yardage, and all of their points, as Eau Claire was shutout in the second half.

"Y'know for us, honestly just to be able to get a big play to kind of flip the field, the energy and the momentum, we talked about it at halftime, coming out and taking advantage of that, having a little bit more momentum on our side, and having a little bit more confidence on our side," Head Coach Dan Larson says, "We seem to be missing on that aspect right now, coming out and flying and taking advantage of some opportunities that came to us at the end of the first half and using that as motivation to get ourselves going in the second half, and that part has been a little bit disappointing."

"I don't think you put it in the rearview mirror, you've got to use it, you've got to learn from it, from film tomorrow," explains junior safety Drew Hurley, "Use it as fuel, play with a chip on your shoulder for the next one. Every event is a learning opportunity so that's the way we look at it."

The Blugolds will take on UW-La Crosse next weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium.