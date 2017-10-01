Badgers defense lifts team to win over Northwestern

Madison (WQOW) -- After their 33-24 win over northwestern, the 10th ranked Wisconsin Badgers are still unbeaten on the season at 4-0, and though the offense put points on the board after a slow start, the defense stole the show.

Wisconsin held the Wildcats to just 25 rushing yards, recording 10 sacks and 2 interceptions. They also put 9 points on the board, courtesy of a pick six and a safety, that was the difference in the game.

"You know we take great pride in stopping the run, and we were able to do that today," says senior outside linebacker Garret Dooley, "So I think that's just something as a defense that we can take to heart, knowing that we can make a team one dimensional. It really helps that you can just get after the quarterback because you know that they're going to be throwing it, and that just opens up our defensive playbook a little bit."

"We knew that this was going to be the best team that we've played up to this point," explains Head Coach Paul Chryst, "They were ready to play but you still have to execute, I think that's what the game's all about. It's the fundamentals, it's the little things, and what's empowering is that those are the things that we can control."

Wisconsin is back on the road next weekend taking on Nebraska.