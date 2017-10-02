Adopt-A-Pet: Heaven

Meet our Pet of the Day: Heaven!

Heaven is only about four months old! She's already spayed and good to go, up to date on just about all the vaccinations except rabies, so that will need to be done. She a sweet little girl, but she'll still grow a bit more. She's a very nice kitten, warm and cuddly and a lot of fun, like so many kittens.

If you're interested in Heaven, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.