10/2: Harvest Home Tour

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A unique fundraiser is coming up to support a local women's group and the activities they're involved in.

The Harvest Home Tour consists of three homes in the Chippewa Falls area that will be open for viewing. The event includes a tea at the English Lutheran Church of Bateman, along with a bake sale, craft sale, and raffle baskets.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, and tickets are $5 (children under 6 are free). Tickets can be purchased at the church or any of the homes.

Funds raised are used for many community activities the church's women's group are involved in, including Agnes' Table, Thanksgiving Dinner, Camperships, Lutheran World Relief quilts, health kits, and school kits, local food pantry.