Kids N' Cops fundraiser underway at Altoona Family Restaurant

Cops are helping ensure kids have a holiday season to remember, and you can be apart of it.

Eau Claire area law enforcement officers are greeting guests and serving up coffee for the 26th annual Kids N' Cops fundraiser on Monday at Altoona Family Restaurant.

Altoona Family Restaurant will donate 100 percent of its profits to support the Kids N' Cops program. In December, Eau Claire officers and other volunteers will use that money to help kids get new clothes and a few toys for Christmas.

"It's very important for the community. It's something that they can give back, they come here for this and then they know we're taking some of the children out there shopping that could really use some of the extra clothing and stuff for winter," said Sergeant Mike Mayer, with the Eau Claire County Sheriff department.

Holiday Vacations will match the restaurant's donation. The Kids N' Cop fundraiser will end at 9 p.m. Monday evening.

HOW ARE THE CHILDREN PICKED:

Children are referred for participation in the program by school employees, social agencies, and churches. No private referrals are accepted. Children must be between the ages of 4-11, reside in Eau Claire County, has a social or economic need, and have not participated in the program in the past three years.

Posted Oct. 2, 2017:

In addition, Holiday Vacations will be matching Altoona Family Restaurant's donation to the Kids N' Cops program.