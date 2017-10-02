TODAY: Kids N' Cops fundraiser underway at Altoona Family Restaurant

Altoona (WQOW) - All day Monday, a local restaurant is donating its profits to help local kids in need.

From 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, the 26th annual Kids N' Cops fundraiser will be taking place at the Altoona Family Restaurant. The restaurant will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to the cause, which will be used by Eau Claire County law enforcement with underprivileged children for their annual shopping day at Target in Eau Claire.

In addition, Holiday Vacations will be matching Altoona Family Restaurant's donation to the Kids N' Cops program.