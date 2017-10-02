Sex offender to be released in Ladysmith - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sex offender to be released in Ladysmith

Posted:
Courtesy: Ladysmith Police Department Courtesy: Ladysmith Police Department

Ladysmith (WQOW) - Police said a sex offender will soon be released from prison into the Ladysmith community.

On Friday, Oct. 6, Cory F. Woodmansee, 35, will reside at 402 W. Fritz Avenue in Ladysmith under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Authorities said Woodmansee is a convicted sex offender who has been identified by professionals within the DOC as a person who may present a risk to re-offend.

Woodmansee will be required to follow sex offender release rules, including not having unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim, no alcohol, no illegal narcotics, not entering liquor/taverns, wear an electronic monitoring GPS device and register as a lifetime sex offender.

