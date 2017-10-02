Study: Students with concussions struggle more academically

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin researchers have linked academic struggles to concussions.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers have found that university students with concussions struggle about 14 percent more than students with other injuries, such as broken bones, torn ligaments or sprains.

Students with concussions reported struggling to pay attention, trouble with time management, difficulty taking notes and nervousness before tests. The 2016 survey didn't examine grades or tests scores.

The study found that students should take certain steps when returning to school following a concussion, including decreasing class load, taking tests in a quiet area and getting more time to finish projects.

Researchers are now recruiting area high school athletes to participate in weekly surveys monitoring academic and functional activities for a month after getting a concussion.