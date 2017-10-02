Eau Claire police: Less citations issued during UW-Eau Claire's 2017 Homecoming festivities

The number of citations issued during UW-Eau Claire's Homecoming events went down in numbers over the weekend.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there were 45 ordinance citations and 6 arrests over the course of Homecoming weekend.

Citations included activities like underage drinking, open containers and noise complaints. Arrests were made for activities such as theft, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

In 2016, Eau Claire police gave out 116 citations and made 5 arrests.

The Eau Claire Police Department said they believe the number of tickets are down this year because students were being very responsive to authorities' requests over the course of the weekend.

"The university students really stepped up this year. I was really, really proud of them and impressed at how receptive they were to advice. They were working with police officers if things were coming up. We were getting after those things and we were proactive so those didn't become bigger things," Sergeant Andy Wise said.

Sergeant Wise told News 18 the police monitored primarily the Water Street District, Randall Park and the Third Ward neighborhoods.