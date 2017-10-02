1 dead in Polk County crash

Polk County (WQOW) - Authorities said one person is dead after a crash in Sterling Township.
On Sunday, shortly after 10 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a pickup truck that crashed at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and State Highway 87.
Authorities said the driver was unconscious and trapped inside the truck, which was located in a swampy area off the roadway. The driver was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul.
Authorities said the driver died a couple hours later. Officials are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.
