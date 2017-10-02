UPDATE: Authorities identify driver in fatal Polk County crash

Polk County (WQOW) - Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a crash in Sterling Township.

Polk County officials said Eldor (Buddy) Bruce Jr., 58, of St. Croix Falls, died after his pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and State Highway 87 on Sunday.

Authorities said Bruce Jr. was unconscious and trapped inside the truck, which was located in a swampy area off the roadway. He was airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul and pronounced dead two hours later.

