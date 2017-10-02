UWEC's Darin Lau earns National Athlete of the Week

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- More honors for UW-Eau Claire's Darin Lau.

The Eau Claire native has been named the National Athlete of the Week after breaking the course record by 14 seconds at the Blugold Invitational this past Friday, finishing in 24:15.0. It's the second time Lau received this honor this season. He will compete again, looking for his 4th win this season on October 14th at the NCAA Division III Pre-National Invitational in Illinois.