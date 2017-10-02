1 person dead in fiery crash in Chippewa County - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Authorities said one person has died after a crash in the Town of Arthur.

On Monday, Chippewa County deputies and emergency officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 27 and County Highway TT. Authorities said the two vehicles were both engulfed in flames. They said two people were able to get out safely, but one person was pulled from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said one person was airlifted to an area hospital and the second person was taken by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family.

