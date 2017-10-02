UPDATE: UW-Eau Claire graduate back home after being critically wounded in Las Vegas shooting

St. Paul, MN (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire graduate who was shot during the Las Vegas attack is now home with his family.



Philip Aurich returned home to St. Paul, MN earlier this week. He was shot in the lower back during the Las Vegas attack. Aurich required two surgeries and spent a number of days in critical condition in a Las Vegas hospital.



Philip's sister-in-law, Sheila Aurich, posted that Philip had returned home and was feeling better. She writes that he will still need to have nurse visits, but doctors are optimistic about his recovery.







Las Vegas, NV (WQOW) -- News 18 has learned a UW-Eau Claire alumni who was critically wounded in the Las Vegas attack required a second surgery on Tuesday.



Hospital officials tell News 18 that the surgery on Philip Aurich was successful. He has been able to open his eyes, and is breathing and communicating on his own.



Aurich graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2005 with a degree in business administration. He now lives in Nevada.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WQOW) -- A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Philip Aurich was among the more than 500 wounded in the attack Sunday night while attending the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, according to an email from the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association. At least 58 people died in the shooting.

Currently, Aurich is in critical condition at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

