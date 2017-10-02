HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital announces new CEO

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A new CEO has been selected to lead a local hospital.

On Monday, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital announced Charisse Oland as the new president and CEO of the hospital. She will begin the position on Monday, Nov. 27.

News 18 reported in early August when Joan Coffman, the former president and CEO, accepted a similar position at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Illinois.

Oland is currently the CEO for Rusk County Memorial Hospital and has held that role since 2012.

Julie Manas, HSHS Western Wisconsin president and CEO, said Oland did great work for the division in the past, and she’s excited to welcome her back. “She has affected meaningful change in every role she has held,” Manas said. “She has a history of leading health care facilities, strategic planning methods and significant community involvement that correlate well with our forward movement and our mission.”

Oland is married and has three adult children.